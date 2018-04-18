SPORTS

Houston junior wheelchair basketball team headed to national championship

EMBED </>More Videos

TIRR wheelchair basketball team headed to national championship. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's very own junior wheelchair basketball team is showing everyone that there's no limitations in life, which is why they are going to the national championships! The TIRR Memorial Hermann Basketball Team is the number one junior wheelchair basketball team in the nation.

All the members on this all-star team are area middle school and high school students who are wheelchair bound. That is not stopping them from heading to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association's National Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. The team will play in the Junior Division Championships.

On the team are Peter and Aaron Berry. You may recall, they are the brothers who lost their parents in a fatal car crash in 2011, leaving them paraplegics.

If you would like watch the game this weekend, you can watch online at www.nwba.org.

Congratulations to everyone on the team!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswheelchair accessiblebasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Timberwolves aim to slow down Rockets' Harden
Texans QB Deshaun Watson: 'My game's not changing' after ACL recovery
Jose Altuve, Orbit center of new mural at FM Kitchen and Bar
MLBRank roundtable: Answering the biggest questions for Nos. 100-51
More Sports
Top Stories
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
911 operator sentenced to jail for hanging up on emergency calls
30 hospitalized after crash involving Navasota ISD buses
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Barbara Bush Elementary honors namesake after her passing
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
Show More
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Whataburger pulls salads from restaurants amid romaine lettuce scare
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Katy ISD police sending warning about stranger danger incident
More News