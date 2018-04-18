HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston's very own junior wheelchair basketball team is showing everyone that there's no limitations in life, which is why they are going to the national championships! The TIRR Memorial Hermann Basketball Team is the number one junior wheelchair basketball team in the nation.
All the members on this all-star team are area middle school and high school students who are wheelchair bound. That is not stopping them from heading to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association's National Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. The team will play in the Junior Division Championships.
On the team are Peter and Aaron Berry. You may recall, they are the brothers who lost their parents in a fatal car crash in 2011, leaving them paraplegics.
If you would like watch the game this weekend, you can watch online at www.nwba.org.
Congratulations to everyone on the team!