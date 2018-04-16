SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --San Diego officials said a hot air balloon ride was cut short when it had to make an emergency landing.
Fourteen passengers were on board when the balloon went down near a road Sunday night.
They said the balloon's basket got stuck in a brush and began to tip over and go up in the air again.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but ironically, this is the second year the same balloon made an emergency landing in the same area.
Since the incident, the hot air balloon released the following statement:
We were informed that a hot air balloon owned and operated by Sky's The Limit Ballooning Adventures made a controlled landing on April 15, 2018 in a zone earmarked for balloon landing in Rancho Penasquitos near San Diego, California. No one on board was injured during the safe descent and landing. This was not a Hendrick's Gin sponsored event and Sky's The Limit, as the owners, routinely operate the balloon for their own recreational and commercial use.