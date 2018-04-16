EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2615047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Steve Campion reports on Clara Harris' awaited release from prison

Clara Harris has been granted parole after running over her husband in 2002.

The Friendswood dentist who ran over her husband in the parking lot of a Nassau Bay Hilton nearly 16 years ago will soon be paroled.Clara Harris was convicted in 2003 for the deadly accident. She ran over her husband David Harris in July 2002 when she found him with his mistress.Court records confirm Clara will be released from prison on May 11. She'll be on parole until February of 2023.Her parole attorney said Clara is a model inmate. She helps translate text books into braille for the blind.At the time of the killing, David Harris' daughter was in the vehicle being driven by Clara Harris.