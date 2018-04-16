EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3350055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DIY laundry soap

If doing laundry is becoming a load of work, GQ Magazine has five hacks that could help make things easier.All you need is an ice cube and dryer sheet. Put the two items in the dryer, and you'll steam and freshen your clothes in just 10 minutes.When you're pressed for time, throw a dry towel in the dryer with your load of wet laundry for about 15 to 20 minutes. It dries clothes faster.Everyone hates the sound of noisy shoes in the dryer, right?Simply take the laces and close them in the door latch. That takes away all the noise!For fluffy towels, toss a balled-up sheet of tin foil in the dryer. It also reduces the static electricity and can be re-used for a month!Get dirt that gets caught in suede out by using a nail file.