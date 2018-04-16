STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

DIY: Save big when you make your own laundry detergent, softener and dryer sheets

EMBED </>More Videos

DIY laundry soap (KTRK)

By
Stretch your dollar in the laundry room by making your own detergent, softener and dryer sheets.

Resident DIY guy David Mackey has a simple three-product recipe for fabric softener. It's even great for those with hard water.

"All it takes is two cups hot water, one cup of baking soda, one cup of vinegar," Mackey said.

You'll want to slowly add in the white vinegar because it will react with the baking soda.

You can also add essential oil. Try 5-10 drops to give your fabric softener a fresh lemon smell.

Using the exact same mixture, you can also make fabric sheets.

"All you have to do is take some old t-shirts or rags, cut them up and let soak them in the mixture. Then wring them out and let them dry," said Mackey.

Once dried, one sheet will last for about 30 loads.

And don't forget detergent.

"You need one and a half cups of washing soda, one and a half cups of baking soda, and a half cup of Epsom salt. You'll also add two tablespoons of regular salt and (a few drops of) essential oil to give it that nice scent," said Mackey.

Whisk it all together and store it away. The best thing about making your own detergent is that it only takes two tablespoons per large load, equaling out to about 4 cents per load.

Talk about extreme savings!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarconsumersave moneyDo It Yourself
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Laundry hacks to help freshen clothes faster
Digital Deal of the Day
Music, movies and Bollywood: Free things to do in Houston
Turn what you buy online into free airline miles
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Laundry hacks to help freshen clothes faster
Sink Shroom promises to keep drain clog-free
SPONSORED: ABC13 Earth Day E-cycling Drive
Will buying a box spring for your bed save money over time?
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
'Morally unfit:' Moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
Man caught after officer-involved shooting near Pasadena schools
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Show More
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
7 inmates dead and 17 injured after prison fight
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
HPD: Off-duty sergeant shot burglary suspect at his home
More News