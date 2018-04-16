Stretch your dollar in the laundry room by making your own detergent, softener and dryer sheets.Resident DIY guy David Mackey has a simple three-product recipe for fabric softener. It's even great for those with hard water."All it takes is two cups hot water, one cup of baking soda, one cup of vinegar," Mackey said.You'll want to slowly add in the white vinegar because it will react with the baking soda.You can also add essential oil. Try 5-10 drops to give your fabric softener a fresh lemon smell.Using the exact same mixture, you can also make fabric sheets."All you have to do is take some old t-shirts or rags, cut them up and let soak them in the mixture. Then wring them out and let them dry," said Mackey.Once dried, one sheet will last for about 30 loads.And don't forget detergent."You need one and a half cups of washing soda, one and a half cups of baking soda, and a half cup of Epsom salt. You'll also add two tablespoons of regular salt and (a few drops of) essential oil to give it that nice scent," said Mackey.Whisk it all together and store it away. The best thing about making your own detergent is that it only takes two tablespoons per large load, equaling out to about 4 cents per load.Talk about extreme savings!