HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating an attempted burglary at a gun range in west Houston where suspects used a U-Haul to smash into the store.
It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Full Armour Gun Range at 11911 Katy Freeway.
Investigators told ABC13 that the thieves' attempt to break into the store did not go as planned. The U-Haul they used to crash through the front door got stuck, and they were not able to get inside.
Police said two men were seen taking off from the scene. Suspect descriptions have not been released.
Burglars have hit the Full Armour Gun Range before.
In January of this year, three people were arrested for breaking into the business.
And in January of 2017, employees at the gun range fought back against four men who were trying to break into an employee's car in the parking lot of the store.