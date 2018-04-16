2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Burglars use U-Haul to smash into gun range in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating an attempted burglary at a gun range in west Houston where suspects used a U-Haul to smash into the store.

Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is at the scene gathering more details from from investigators

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Full Armour Gun Range at 11911 Katy Freeway.


Investigators told ABC13 that the thieves' attempt to break into the store did not go as planned. The U-Haul they used to crash through the front door got stuck, and they were not able to get inside.

Police said two men were seen taking off from the scene. Suspect descriptions have not been released.

Burglars have hit the Full Armour Gun Range before.

In January of this year, three people were arrested for breaking into the business.

And in January of 2017, employees at the gun range fought back against four men who were trying to break into an employee's car in the parking lot of the store.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunssmash and grabburglaryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7 inmates dead and 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
'Morally unfit:' Top moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
HPD: Off-duty sergeant shot burglary suspect at his home in Third Ward
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Show More
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Harden-led Rockets defeat T-Wolves to take 1-0 series lead
DIY: Laundry detergent, softener and dryer sheets
More News