A battered home that caught fire a while ago is about to be listed for $800,000.A 'coming soon' sign sits outside the burnt Willow Glen Charmer home, but a quick peek through the chain-link fence surrounding the property reveals there is actually no house.The home actually burned down a while back but it will soon be listed for a reported $799,000.While it may come as a shocker, Santa Clara County Realtor Association V.P. Doug Goss says it won't be on the market long."A home like this would typically go for one point one or one point three million in this area. We have contractors and investors looking for places like this to just tear down and rebuild," said Goss.That price is a pretty good way to go when the median cost for a single-family home in Santa Clara County is about $1.4 million if you can even find one."Right now home inventory is at a historic low, we have only about 750 single homes available in the entire county," Goss says.Try to imagine a new home here on a hard-to-find 5,800 square-foot lot. It's at the corner of bird and Minnesota and Willow Glen, because of its proximity to virtually everything, is a red-hot market right now.Location is something Goss adds plays a particular role, "location, location, location. Willow Glen is a hot market right now because of its proximity to Diridon station where Google is coming in and it's close to the downtown and Highway 87."This property will sell fast and there will most likely be multiple offers.