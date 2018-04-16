The daughter of two immigrants to the U.S. has made history by becoming the first student to be accepted into all eight Ivy League colleges on a full ride scholarship.Anna Rezk called her acceptance "very surreal" and admits she didn't think it was true at first.that Anna has a 5.63 grade point average after putting in the work on her Advanced Placement classes. She also scored a 1570 out of 1600 on her SATs.Anna's parents came to the U.S. from Egypt. Her father died after battling pancreatic cancer when she was 13.Holding back tears, Anna said she hopes to find a cure for the disease, but thinks he is watching her from above."I think he's proud, probably bragging to other angels or something, like, 'I knew,'" Anna said.Anna has not made a decision which Ivy League school she'll attend.Until then, she's keeping busy by juggling her school work and helping her twin brother, John, on his own road to college.