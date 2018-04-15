FREE CONCERT

Rapper Trae Tha Truth brings in the Rockets' playoff season with free concert for Houston

ABC13's Erica Simon speaks to Houston's Trae Tha Truth, who is using tragedy to help his community triumph.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rapper Trae Tha Truth is kicking off the 2018 playoffs with a Lift Off Party before the Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

The show will start at 6 p.m. in front of the Toyota Center's main entrance at 1510 Polk Street, and is free for everyone.

You're invited to bring family and friends for a good time before the Rockets begin the playoff season!

While the concert is free, remember that doesn't include admission to the Rockets game. Anyone attending the game still needs a ticket.
