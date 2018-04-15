Officers on scene of a vehicle pursuit involving a possible stolen vehicle that just ended at 16800 Peninsula Boulevard in the Channelview area. Four suspects in custody with assistance from HPD Air Support Investigation on-going at this time #HPDintheAir #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 15, 2018

Four suspects have been taken into custody after leading authorities on a wide-ranging chase for nearly an hour.Houston police say the suspects were arrested near the 16800 block of Peninsula Boulevard in the Channelview area, with the help of HPD Air Support.The pursuit began at about 10:15 a.m. near La Porte and Broadway. Houston police said officers were chasing suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated assault, who may also have been driving a stolen vehicle.The chase wound through Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties before the arrest.