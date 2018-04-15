A man is in custody for stabbing a man to death and beating his estranged wife with a baseball bat, authorities say.On Thursday, San Jacinto County deputies responded to a call around 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lone Oak Drive. When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim, Christopher Miles, dead.The woman, identified as Francis Garcia Maqbool, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight, where she is reported to be in critical condition.At around 2 a.m., deputies received another call from Huntsville PD saying they detained Zeeshan Maqbool, the suspect and estranged husband of Francis.Authorities said the suspect made an "unsolicited outcry" about killing someone in San Jacinto County after they stopped his vehicle.Maqbool faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Miles' body was transported to the Beaumont Medical Examiner's Office to undergo an autopsy.