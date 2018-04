EMBED >More News Videos A Massachusetts driver was arrested for driving around with a cardboard license plate.

A driver in Fort Bend County wasn't fooling anyone with a creative license plate.The brown cardboard plate was spotted by Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson in Fort Bend County.Thompson says he gave the driver an "A" for effort, but an "F" for illegal.He's also reminding drivers that Texas law requires front and back license plates.