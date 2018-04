EMBED >More News Videos Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputies respond to call about an alligator in a swimming pool.

A man ran into a big surprise while driving in Pearland.Bradley Durrett captured video of a giant gator crossing the road on Country Club Drive in the Green Tee Terrance neighborhood last Thursday.The gator is no stranger to the community, according to another neighbor, who spotted the same massive gator in the area during Hurricane Harvey.