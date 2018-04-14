EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

SATURDAY PM EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds

All the news you need in 60 seconds. (KTRK)

Here are the top stories you need to know for Saturday, April 14, 2018:

Man shot and killed in AMC Gulf Pointe movie theater parking lot

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the AMC Gulf Pointe 30 movie theater off the Beltway at Gulf Freeway.
Man shot and killed in AMC Gulf Pointe parking lot, Christine Dobbyn reports.

Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old in Houston
Authorities need your help in finding a missing 13-year-old with autism in Houston.
Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old in Houston.

Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
According to the FDA, 22 illnesses have been reported in connection with the eggs to date.
The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065.

Rockets face T-Wolves on Sunday in 1st round of NBA Playoffs
The Rockets will host Minnesota for Game 1 on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Rockets prepare for matchup against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Deputy shot 7 times gets to spend Thanksgiving at home
