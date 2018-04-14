DEADLY SHOOTING

Man shot and killed in AMC Gulf Pointe movie theater parking lot

Man shot and killed in AMC Gulf Pointe parking lot, Christine Dobbyn reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the AMC Gulf Pointe 30 movie theater off the Beltway at Gulf Freeway right before 9 p.m.

Police told ABC13 that the victim is a young Hispanic male.

The suspect is not in police custody, investigators said, but the person of interest Houston police want to talk to is 22-year-old Adrian Mondragon.

Police told Eyewitness News the victim and a female were walking out of the theater when they were approached by a man. That man then shot the victim, killing him.

Police said the shooting was not random and that the three people knew one another.

Mondragon had a prior relationship with the female.

Authorities said there was no fight or incident inside the movie theater. An off-duty officer nearby responded to the scene. He was not injured.
