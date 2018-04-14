A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the AMC Gulf Pointe 30 movie theater off the Beltway at Gulf Freeway right before 9 p.m.Police told ABC13 that the victim is a young Hispanic male.The suspect is not in police custody, investigators said, but the person of interest Houston police want to talk to is 22-year-old Adrian Mondragon.Police told Eyewitness News the victim and a female were walking out of the theater when they were approached by a man. That man then shot the victim, killing him.Police said the shooting was not random and that the three people knew one another.Mondragon had a prior relationship with the female.Authorities said there was no fight or incident inside the movie theater. An off-duty officer nearby responded to the scene. He was not injured.