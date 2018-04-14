Funeral held for Rice University officer killed in crash

Detective Rommel Espinola, a Rice University police officer who died in an accident, was laid to rest Saturday.The 48-year-old was killed last week in an accident on the northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway at Beltway 8.Espinola, a nine-year veteran of the Rice University Police Department, is survived by his 9-year-old son. Espinola's wife died in November after battling an illness.The young boy will stay with family members.Rice University PD will hold a private memorial at a later date.