EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

SATURDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

News you need to know in 60 seconds for Saturday, April 14.

Here are the top stories you need to know for Saturday, April 14, 2018:

Man charged in east Harris County construction site murder

A 24-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a man at an east Harris County construction site.
EMBED More News Videos

Man charged in east Harris County construction site murder


Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Starbucks confirms it is looking into an incident that led to the arrest of two men at a Philadelphia location earlier this week.
EMBED More News Videos

Both police and Starbucks are investigating after video of an arrest at a Philadelphia Starbuck went viral.

Mother of 4 wants to become oldest Houston Texans cheerleader in franchise history
EMBED More News Videos

Melanie Way believes she has what it takes to get Houston Texans fans out of their seats and cheering for the home team.

Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of aspiring performers
Hundreds of women showed up Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center with aspirations of becoming the next Houston Texans cheerleader!
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of aspiring performers

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Houston AstrosHouston Texansman killedparade
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE
Deputy shot 7 times gets to spend Thanksgiving at home
More eyewitness news update
Top Stories
Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of candidates
Stafford PD searching for men involved in aggravated robbery
Clear skies, a stiff breeze, and cool temps for the rest of the weekend
Hail and structure damages reported across area
Man charged in shooting death of worker at construction site
Former ABC13 consumer reporter shares epilepsy struggle
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Astros fall to Texas Rangers 6-5 in extra innings
Show More
Funeral held for Rice University officer killed in crash
HIGHLIGHTS: 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade
Teacher leading rally to support Katy ISD superintendent
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Bacteria and feces found in fake cosmetics seized in LA
More News