Teacher leading rally to support Katy ISD superintendent after rash of allegations

Teacher leading rally to support Katy ISD superintendent after allegations. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
After an onslaught of allegations that forced an apology from Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt, members of the community are coming to his defense.

Members of the Katy community will gather at Monday's Board of Trustees Work Study meeting.

At the meeting, the group is expected to show their support for the embattled superintendent. The rally is being organized by Katy ISD teacher Debbie Ellis.

"This event seeks to uplift Dr. Hindt through the power of positivity. Participants will stand shoulder to shoulder to form a circle around Dr. Hindt to show their support of his leadership," a press release stated.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says



Hindt has come under fire after allegations of bullying and violence in his teenage years surfaced. A 1983 lawsuit also claims Hindt beat a man into a coma after a party.

He was never charged with any crime.

An online petition, since signed by thousands of people, called for his firing from the district.

Earlier this month, Hindt sent a letter to district employees to apologize for the negative attention. Although he didn't speak to or deny any allegations specifically, he talked about being a changed man.

"But I recognize, I am not a perfect person; none of us is. I certainly wasn't as a teenager, and I am not as an adult," Hindt wrote. "When I was young and dumb - I did dumb things. Because of great teachers, coaches, administrators and mentors in my life, and the unconditional love of my parents, I was able to overcome, learn and grow from my childhood mistakes."

Greg Gay says he was disappointed the Katy ISD superintendent didn't say sorry.

