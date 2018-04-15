A man has been charged with setting his estranged wife's house on fire Wednesday morning.According to the Houston Fire Department, Christopher James, 38, started the blaze around 7 a.m. by using a flammable liquid to destroy Marara James' home, located at 2831 Jensen Dr.Authorities say Marara was in her bed asleep, until she felt glass fall on her.The victim said she could smell the odor of gasoline, and when she got up, she found that her window above her was on fire. Her son came in and was able to put the fire out.Court documents say when Marara checked her surveillance camera, she found her estranged husband "positioned in a place to flatten (the) tires" of her truck.Video also showed him taking a plastic gas can from the front porch, then leave the home.Investigators said the man started the fire by using a metal pipe to break the window, and poured an ignitable liquid in and around the area of the bedroom A/C unit.The victim says she received threatening text messages from James a day before the incident, stating "I better not catch your b---- a--." Court documents also revealed that the woman said she had been having issues with James for years, and that he was upset with her for ending their relationship.The suspect was previously charged with setting the woman's vehicle on fire, and was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication.