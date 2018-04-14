Child comes homes from daycare missing teeth

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) --A Kansas mother is upset after her four-year-old came home from daycare with several missing teeth.
The girl told her mother that one of the students from her class pushed her down and knocked her teeth out, but David Walker, the daycares overseer and pastor of the adjoining church told WDAF-TV that "Heaven" caused her injuries when she fell.
"Kids play all the time and fall down, but the way that her mouth was and her teeth missing, no, I don't believe that," said the child's mother Donisha Franklin.
The disappointed mom has since removed her daughter from the daycare and sought counseling for her child.