Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County

Shooting Investigation: 7700 East Fwy. Security guard and suspect shot at a bar. Both transported. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2018

Houston police are investigating after two people were shot at a sports bar in east Harris County.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Emiliano's Sports Bar on the East Freeway at Wayside around 2 a.m.Police say a male suspect was escorted out of the club following a disturbance with security guards.As the suspect was driving away, investigators say he fired multiple shots at security guards, striking one in the stomach.The security guards returned fire, shooting the male suspect multiple times throughout his body. Both men were transported to the hospital is stable condition.