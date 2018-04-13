Astros manager urges prayer for injured Houston officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3336422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Houston police officer was critically injured in a golf cart crash.

The Houston Astros sent their love today to veteran Houston police officer Jerry Flores.Flores suffered a freak accident Thursday evening at a charity golf event. He fell off a golf cart and suffered a traumatic brain injury.The lawman remains in a Cypress hospital, where he has had three surgeries. Late Friday night, we learned some of the swelling on his brain has gone down.Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve spoke with Eyewitness News this afternoon."You know. It's tough. I feel like he's part of our team," said Altuve. "We know he's having a tough time right now. All we can do is pray for him. Hopefully, he will be back here."Astros catcher Evan Gattis said he wants the Flores family to know the team is praying for him."Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," said Gattis. "It will be a long road. Hopefully everything goes as well as it can."Shortstop Carlos Correa also echoed the sentiments."My thoughts and prayers are with his family. I'm going to pray for him," said Correa. "Hopefully he can get out of that and be back with us."Astros manager A.J. Hinch also said Flores' accident surprised everyone at the ball team."I do want to say, all of us need to keep Jerry Flores in our thoughts and prayers. He's already at our club a lot. We gave him a ring last week to thank him for all his work," said Hinch. "He personally was in charge of my family during the playoffs in keeping them safe on the road. Tragic news to wake up to this morning that he's fighting for his life. I hope the whole city of Houston can keep him in their thoughts and prayers along with others who fight for our safety. They need their safety too."