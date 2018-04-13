Freeport man who killed ex-girlfriend's baby by repeated dunking him in the toilet gets life in prison

'I HOPE HE ROTS IN HELL': The mother of a baby killed by a Freeport man is speaking out.

By
FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
A jury which found a Freeport man guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend's baby has sentenced him to life in prison.

"I hate him and I hope he rots in hell," said Tashiay Nelson, the mother of Malachi Nelson.

Antoine Gorman was charged with murder after the November 2016 incident.

Nelson left her three children with him while she was at work. Investigators said Gorman held the baby upside down and repeatedly dunked him in the toilet.

"He dunked him like two or three times," said Nelson.

She says life in prison is too good for her ex. She wanted him put to death.

During a week of trial, Nelson claims Gorman showed no signs of remorse. Not one.

"He was shooting the finger at us the whole time. Looking back at us, laughing, playing with his hair the whole time. Being disrespectful. He wasn't showing no remorse or nothing," she said.

Gorman cannot become eligible for parole for at least 30 years.

