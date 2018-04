The mother of a Channelview student, hurt in last month's bus crash, is suing the charter company and the family of the driver who was killed in the accident.The suit alleges the bus company, First Class Tours, and the driver were negligent when the bus careened into a ravine near Mobile, Alabama.The student's mother is seeking a million dollars for physical and mental pain and suffering.The bus crashed on the way back from a school trip to Disney World.