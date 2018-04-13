Today, Deputies saved dog 2600 Lower Valley in the Rushwood subdivision.

Harris County Animal control took custody of the dog at scene.



If anyone knows the owner of this dog please tell them to contact Harris County Animal control.



Follow Us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE pic.twitter.com/yV4f6Ga7xM — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 13, 2018

A little dog who might have tried going for a dip got into some big trouble at a neighborhood pool in northwest Harris County.Precinct 4 deputy constables were patrolling in the Rushwood subdivision near Spears Road and T.C. Jester when they spotted the dog struggling to pull itself out of the water.Deputy constables jumped into action to save the dog.If you are the dog's owner, you need to contact Harris County Animal Control, who has custody of the animal.