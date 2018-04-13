HISD

HISD updates standardized school start times for the 2018-2019 school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Independent School District announced revisions to standardized start and dismissal times for the 2018-2019 school year in an effort to improve their delivery of reliable and affordable transportation to students.

PK-8 and K-8 schools will now be grouped with middle schools, rather than elementary schools to have a later start/dismissal time of 8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m.

Ten minutes will be added to each day for high schools and 6-12 campuses to account for eight optional early release days for final exams. Their start/dismissal time will be 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beginning next fall, the district will operate with the following standardized start/dismissal times:
  • 7:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. for elementary schools and early childhood centers

  • 8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. for PK-8, K-8, and middle schools

  • 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for high schools and 6-12 campuses


Because of partnerships with HCC and other unique needs, select schools may have alternate start/dismissal times, and parents can contact the campus for details. They are: Challenge HS, DeBakey HS, East Early College, Energy HS, HAIS, HCC Transition/Food Bank, HSPVA, Jones Futures Academy, Barbara Jordan HS, Liberty HS (a.m.), Liberty HS (p.m.), Middle College HS HCC Fraga, Middle College HS HCC Gulfton, North Early College, South Early College, and TH Rogers.

The district plans to communicate the new start times to parents with emails, phone calls, text messages, and stories on their district website, school websites, social media channels, and weekly e-newsletter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISDhigh schoolHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HISD
Threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Here's who will be leading Houston schools for now
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More HISD
EDUCATION
Pearland ISD's mentoring program helping hundreds of students
Happy 102nd birthday, Beverly Cleary!
Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
More Education
Top Stories
Charges filed in latest Houston Snapchat shooting case
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Rain expected later today, with strong storms tonight
Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Deputy constables save dog from drowning in neighborhood pool
Dog freed from culvert after being found by disabled veteran
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Show More
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
More News