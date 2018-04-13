DRUG BUST

Drug bust leads to $135K of crystal meth seized, 2 arrests in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Precinct 5 deputies made two arrests after seizing 27 kilos of crystal meth Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Juan Carlos Martinez, 49, and Pedro Martinez, 45, were arrested in the 25400 block of Bell Patna Drive.

The drugs the suspects were attempting to deliver had a value of $135,000, deputies say.

The arrests were the result of a joint long-term investigation by a task force of municipal, county and federal agencies, including the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the Katy Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Both suspects face federal charges of delivery of a controlled substance.
