Charges filed in latest Houston Snapchat shooting case

EMBED </>More Videos

Brandon Lee Hicks is facing charges after allegedly shooting a semi-automatic weapon outside a moving vehicle in northwest Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say they've identified the man seen on Snapchat firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle.

The gunfire occurred near the intersection of Huffmeister and Hempstead in northwest Harris County, police say. In the video, you can see the man firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of the vehicle.

After putting the video out to the public, officials identified and charged Brandon Lee Hicks. Hicks, 21, is charged with felony deadly conduct.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police need your help identifying a man seen in a frightening video posted on Snapchat.



Houston police turned the case over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office because the incident didn't happen in the city of Houston.
WATCH: Snapchat video shows man firing a gun out the window
EMBED More News Videos

Police are trying to find the man seen on video firing a gun out of a vehicle's window on Snapchat.


ABC13 found two Instagram accounts that appeared to feature the suspect.

When we tried to call a phone number associated with the account, the man on the other end hung up.
RELATED: Woman gets 5 years in prison for firing guns on Memorial Drive and posting it to Snapchat
EMBED More News Videos

Sierra Tarbutton told Eyewitness News she feels she's being unfairly judged for this Snapchat video.

RELATED: Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies
EMBED More News Videos

A social media expert said Mason Kirby Gray was trying to show off for friends, but led deputies to him with a Snapchat video.

Snapchat shooters: Here are all the people accused of firing guns on social media
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snapchatshootingsocial mediacaught on cameragunsweaponsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston man gets 55 years for woman's brutal gang rape
Rain expected later today, with strong storms tonight
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
BLUE AND RED: Remembering the Oilers Derrick Dolls
Girl draws picture to help find missing cat
Show More
Deputy constables save dog from drowning in neighborhood pool
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
Dog freed from culvert after being found by disabled veteran
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Here's how you can win chicken for a year at Pollo Campero
More News