In the kitchen at Dish Society, the lettuce is so fresh that chefs cut the roots off right before it's served.
It's all part of owner Aaron Lyon's mission to serve local food and support local farmers, ranchers, and small businesses.
About ninety percent of the ingredients on menu come from Texas sources, including greens from Sustainable Harvesters, meat from 44 Farms and Black Hill Ranch, coffee from Greenway Coffee, beer from 8th Wonder and Saint Arnold, plus many other local favorites.
Lyons shared a few fan favorite recipes here.
Local farm-to-table restaurant serves "Feel Good" food
