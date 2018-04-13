TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest in sex case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An assistant baseball coach for Texas Southern University has been suspended after he was arrested as part of a Houston police crackdown on sex trafficking.

Ehren Moreno was among 122 suspects arrested by HPD in the first three months of 2018. His arrest was announced with the others on Thursday.

Today TSU issued the following statement from their athletics department: "The University was made aware of the arrest of Ehren Moreno, an assistant baseball coach. Moreno has been suspended from the University and all baseball-related activities as an internal investigation and the legal process continues."


Police say the photos are being released to make it known that these crimes will be strongly enforced.

"We hope by publishing these suspects' photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods," said Capt. James Dale, of HPD Vice Division.

On Thursday, HPD also announced a partnership with "Love People, Not Pixels," a nonprofit, victims' rights group aimed rehabilitating men from behaviors that enables their patronage in the sex trade.

