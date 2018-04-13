DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Judge denies change of venue request in case of deadly Denny's fight

Judge denies change of venue request in case of deadly Denny's fight (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A judge has denied the request of a former deputy and her husband to have their murder trial moved out of Harris County.

The decision came down Friday morning.

Terry and Chauna Thompson are charged in the chokehold death of John Hernandez outside a Denny's in Crosby.

The incident happened in May 2017.

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant



The Thompsons had asked for their trial to be moved to another venue, arguing there is prejudice against them in Harris County.

The couple also said investigators mishandled their case. Prosecutors deny those claims.

The judge has already denied the defense's request to remove the district attorney from the case.

The Thompsons are being tried separately starting in May.

The Hernandez family and FIEL released the following statement about the judge's decision to deny the venue request: " We agree with the Judge Kelli's decision to keep the case here in Houston where justice for all will be served. The Hernandez family has the right to be in the courtroom in representation of John who is not here to represent himself. We must continue to advocate for the family and make sure that there is transparency throughout the whole process. We thank all parties involved and we hope that at the end of this ordeal all parties have justice served. On behalf of the family we want to thank the outpouring of support they have received and we hope to continue to support them for the remainder of this very painful ordeal."

(1 of 29)

A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

The Thompsons leave court Friday morning after a judge denied their request to move their murder trial out of Harris County.

