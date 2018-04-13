FREE STUFF

From The Lion King to Bollywood, here are free things to do in Houston

A showing of The Lion King is just one of the many free things to do this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 4/13-4/19:

Friday, April 13

Friday Family Movie Night - Lion King
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 14

Tai Chi
Central Green
8:30 a.m.

Japan Festival Houston
Hermann Park
10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Houston's Got Bollywood
Miller Outdoor Theatre

8:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 15

Japan Festival Houston
Hermann Park
10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Free Concert in the Park with Russell Boyd
Northshore Park, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Showing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Las Alamedas Courtyard in La Centerra
7:00 p.m.

There are plenty of free events to keep you busy this weekend.

For more events happening around town, visit the ABC13 Community Calendar
