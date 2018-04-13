Burger Challenge: Can you eat a 6-pound burger in 60 minutes

Introducing the new Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60 Food Challenge: sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac & cheese, cole slaw, pickles and lots of bacon weighing in at a total of 6.0 pounds #ReelFun pic.twitter.com/6WtGzQaUbo — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 12, 2018

The Astros minor league baseball team The Corpus Christi Hooks is challenging fans to eat a massive six-pound burger.The team created the Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60, which includes a six-pound burger made up of sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac and cheese, cole slaw, pickles and bacon.If you're a certified foodie who can eat the burger in less than 60 minutes, the Corpus Christi Hooks will give you $60.The Smoke Stack Jr. is also available for anyone who's not up for the challenge.