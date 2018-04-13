TRAFFIC

Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade this weekend

Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this weekend, plan ahead for these major road closures and the 31st Annual Art Car Parade on Saturday.

IH-610
All lanes on IH-610 eastbound and westbound will be closed from Scott to Almeda starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-10
I-10 eastbound from IH-69 Eastex Freeway to Waco will be shut down from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

US-290
All inbound lanes of US-290 will be closed from Pinemont to 43rd Street starting at 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Additionally, the US-290 eastbound connector ramp to 610 North Loop eastbound will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Also, the 31st Annual Art Car Parade will be on Saturday. The parade will start on Bagby and Dallas Street and head onto Smith Street and Walker Street before circling City Hall. Parking will be available at 1100 Smith Garage for $10. Lyft is also offering $5 off with the code ARTCAR.
