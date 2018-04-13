HPD officer Jerry Flores in critical condition after golf cart crash in Cy-Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston police officer was critically injured in a golf cart crash.

By
A Houston police officer is in critical condition after suffering a serious injury at a golf tournament in Cy-Fair Thursday.

Sources tell ABC13 officer Jerry Flores was at the tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club when the accident happened.

Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.

Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.

Flores was off-duty at the time.

The president of the Houston Police Officers' Union tweeted asking for prayers and saying that a blood drive will be organized for Flores soon.

Follow Pooja on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredpolice officer injuredCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Severe storms possible late Friday into Saturday
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Show More
911: 'Oh God, he told me killed his baby'
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
More News