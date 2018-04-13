3 robbers on the run, 1 arrested after leading police on chase in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Three robbers are on the run after leading police on a chase through north Harris County overnight. (KTRK)

Three robbers are on the run and one man has been arrested after leading police on a chase through north Harris County Thursday night.

The chase started at I-45 near the Grand Parkway and lasted for about 10 miles to I-45 and Airtex.

Authorities say that chase ended at the Quail Chase Apartments where the robbery suspects' vehicle crashed into a wall.

The suspects then jumped out of the car and ran off.

Three of the suspects got away, but the driver was caught and arrested.

Deputies found weapons in the suspects' car. They say the men were involved in a robbery in Montgomery County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaserobberyMontgomery CountyHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Severe storms possible late Friday into Saturday
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Show More
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
911: 'Oh God, he told me killed his baby'
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
More News