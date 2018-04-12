Man dead after shooting at business in north Houston

Our investigators are en route to a shooting of a man at a business at 2623 Berry Rd. Victim taken to an area hospital in critical condition. One male detained at scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 13, 2018

A man has died after a shooting at a business in north Houston.The Houston Police Department tweeted Thursday night that officers were investigating a shooting at 2623 Berry Road.Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has since died from his injuries.HPD said one person was detained for questioning.The name of the victim has not been released.