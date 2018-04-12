HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. just lights up when puppies are around.
McCullers and his wife are huge pet advocates, and on Thursday, they teamed up with the Lucy Pet Foundation, which offers free spay and neuter services along with vaccines.
They are trying to raise funds for a mobile spay/neuter program for Houston.
"I've raised $100,000 from Petco Foundation, $50,000 from Dow Corporation," said Karen Doc Halligan, the chief veterinarian for the Lucy Pet Foundation. "Lance McCullers helped me do some air lifts. (He) is here to help me raise the rest."
McCullers' role in the drive is to, in part, raise awareness.
"The root of a lot of the high euthanasia kill rate is pets not being spayed and neutered," the Astros all-star said. "People aren't fully educated or don't have the means."
You can find out more about the Lucy Pet Foundation here.
