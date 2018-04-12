EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3334241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cypress Creek Volunteer firefighters have responded to at least two houses on fire in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire that spread to three homes in northwest Harris County.Firefighters rushed to the Prestonwood Forest subdivision on Thursday afternoon after a fire erupted at one home, and then spread to two others.According to the Cypress Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at the back of one home, then spread to a second home by the wind.A third home caught fire when burning pine needles were blown next door by the wind.We've also learned a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the flames, but the rescuer was treated at the scene.