Wind and burning pine needles spread fire to 3 homes in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while battling three house fires in Prestonwood Forest on Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire that spread to three homes in northwest Harris County.

Firefighters rushed to the Prestonwood Forest subdivision on Thursday afternoon after a fire erupted at one home, and then spread to two others.

According to the Cypress Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at the back of one home, then spread to a second home by the wind.

A third home caught fire when burning pine needles were blown next door by the wind.

We've also learned a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the flames, but the rescuer was treated at the scene.

WATCH: Firefighters battling multiple house fires in NW Harris Co. neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

Cypress Creek Volunteer firefighters have responded to at least two houses on fire in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade
Show More
Music, movies and Bollywood: Free things to do in Houston
Dentist accused of abusing patient, told him 'You're so cute'
You could be at the helm of mission control at NASA in Houston
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Here's what replaced the iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
More News