ABC13 CAREERS

P/T Associate Producer

If writing is your passion and you have a take-charge attitude - here's your chance to work for a station that is taking producing to a higher level.

KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time Associate Producer. The person hired for this position will write and edit stories for our broadcasts and produce news cut-ins. You will also produce content for our digital platforms and social media. We are interested in people who love to write, love breaking news and love to find the stories everyone will be talking about. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.

To be considered applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job #546527BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi-Media Account Executive
Temp News Producer
Multi Media Journalist
Temporary Web Producer
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Get ready for another Houston area waterpark to open!
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Deadline extended to apply for Hire Houston Youth internships
More Careers
Top Stories
Man with 3 DWIs charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash
Multiple houses erupt in flames in NW Harris Co.
WATCH LIVE: NAACP holds community town hall in Houston
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
Car taken from mansion recovered after home invasion
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Astros' McCullers advocating for free pet neutering
Show More
Twins retire from Houston Police Department
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Houston
'Jerry Springer' producer arrested, accused of sister's 2015 death
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
More News