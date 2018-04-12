P/T Associate Producer

If writing is your passion and you have a take-charge attitude - here's your chance to work for a station that is taking producing to a higher level.KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time Associate Producer. The person hired for this position will write and edit stories for our broadcasts and produce news cut-ins. You will also produce content for our digital platforms and social media. We are interested in people who love to write, love breaking news and love to find the stories everyone will be talking about. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.To be considered applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job #546527BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity