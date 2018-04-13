Man sentenced in Humble boy's death charged with DWI

Little Zander Ortega was killed when Elias Currier (inset) collided with the family's SUV on his motorcycle. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a little boy who died in a horrific crash in Humble told Eyewitness News justice wasn't served.

Zander Tomas Ortega died in October 2015 when a motorcyclist collided with his family's SUV. The motorcyclist identified as Elias Currier, 23, was later charged with manslaughter in April 2016. Investigators said Currier's speeding lead to Zander's death.

Court records show Currier pled guilty Wednesday in Judge Herb Ritchie's courtroom. He received a sentence of 10 years of deferred adjudication and two months of jail time.

Currier will remain in custody as he completes a substance abuse treatment program. The court estimated that could be about a year and a half.

Prosecutors asked for 20 years in prison for Currier. He remains in the Harris County jail.

"It just feels like all this time, it's a slap in the face with what he's received," said Zander's mother, Sam Supkow. "Every day, every time I get in a car, I see the accident again. It was a normal day. I was taking my family out. We were supposed to go to the farm."

Supkow said Currier's actions since April 2016 left them extremely frustrated with him.

Montgomery County deputies arrested Currier in late 2017 for driving while intoxicated.

Currier's family refused ABC13's request for an interview or to answer specific questions about Currier.

They only said, "Out of respect to Zander and his family, we have no comment."
