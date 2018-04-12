13-year-old suspect in fatal shooting no longer on the run, case will go to grand jury

A 13-year-old is no longer on the run after being suspected in the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old wanted in the fatal shooting of a man last week in east Harris County talked to authorities Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the teen was accompanied by an attorney when he gave a statement.

He has not been charged with a crime and the case will go to a grand jury, deputies said.

On Thursday afternoon, the boy's attorney, Mark Thering, released this statement to Eyewitness News:

Our young client was brave today as he expressed his feelings of fear during the unfortunate event. Detectives questioned the young boy and the truth regarding the incident were clear enough to release the child with no charges. We are confident the Grand Jury will agree the shooting was justifiable and return a No Bill of Indictment

Authorities say the fatal shooting all started with a domestic disturbance around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a man and his girlfriend showed up at a home on Bayou Drive near Forest Trail Drive for parental visitation with a child.

That's when there was an argument and investigators say the 13-year-old pulled out a gun, shot the man and took off running into the woods.

Investigators identified the victim as 24-year-old David Jimenez.

The victim was placed in a truck by neighbors who tried to take him to the hospital.

The driver ended up pulling over to a Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia, where Jimenez was pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, deputies had looked for the boy in a wooded area near his home.
