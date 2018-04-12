DISASTER RELIEF

Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies set for April 28-30

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state's sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies from April 28-30.

"The severe weather we had last year - particularly Hurricane Harvey - was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times," Hegar said. "This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs."

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

Purchases that qualify include:

  • Batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75.

  • Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300.

  • Portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

  • Camping stoves and camping supplies.

  • Chainsaws.

  • Plywood.

  • Extension ladders and stepladders.

  • Tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller's website.

The Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.
