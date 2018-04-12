Suspects on the run after armed home invasion at Pearland mansion

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects on the run after armed home invasion at Pearland mansion. (KTRK)

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say the only thing that appeared to have been taken during a home invasion in Pearland has been recovered.

A Mercedes sedan was found early Thursday afternoon not far from the robbery scene. It was spotted, police say, by a homeowner who recognized the car from news reports earlier in the morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police were called to a gated home on Yost Boulevard. Those inside told investigators four men with guns, wearing masks and hoodies, made their way inside the upscale house and tied them up. They left in a car stolen from the driveway.

"It appears the vehicle was the only thing taken during the ordeal," said Officer Jeff Evans, of Pearland police. "There was nothing else readily reported taken from the home."

The family, by phone, said they had no comment about the robbery. One relative confirmed no one was physically injured during the incident.

It's not known if the home was targeted or selected at random. Why robbers would go to such lengths to steal a car and then abandon it just a few miles away is also a mystery.

"They could have gotten spooked, or could have thought the car had a tracking device on it. They could have thought they were seen leaving," said Evans.

The police department also believe the suspects may have seen a huge law enforcement presence in the area throughout the day.

The car is now in a police evidence stall, being examined for fingerprints and fibers.

RELATED: Protecting your home for $20 or less
EMBED More News Videos

Protecting your home for $20 or less

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionfugitivePearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protecting your home for $20 or less
This $20 home security camera is a real steal
Top Stories
Wild brawl breaks out at Apple Store at Baybrook Mall
Man sentenced in Humble boy's death charged with DWI again
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Man dead after shooting at business in north Houston
Houston mother fighting to stay afloat after husband's deportation
Wind and burning pine needles spread fire to 3 homes
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
Show More
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Astros' McCullers advocating for free pet neutering
Twins retire from Houston Police Department
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
More News