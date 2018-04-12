EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3080440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protecting your home for $20 or less

Police say the only thing that appeared to have been taken during a home invasion in Pearland has been recovered.A Mercedes sedan was found early Thursday afternoon not far from the robbery scene. It was spotted, police say, by a homeowner who recognized the car from news reports earlier in the morning.Shortly after 7 a.m., police were called to a gated home on Yost Boulevard. Those inside told investigators four men with guns, wearing masks and hoodies, made their way inside the upscale house and tied them up. They left in a car stolen from the driveway."It appears the vehicle was the only thing taken during the ordeal," said Officer Jeff Evans, of Pearland police. "There was nothing else readily reported taken from the home."The family, by phone, said they had no comment about the robbery. One relative confirmed no one was physically injured during the incident.It's not known if the home was targeted or selected at random. Why robbers would go to such lengths to steal a car and then abandon it just a few miles away is also a mystery."They could have gotten spooked, or could have thought the car had a tracking device on it. They could have thought they were seen leaving," said Evans.The police department also believe the suspects may have seen a huge law enforcement presence in the area throughout the day.The car is now in a police evidence stall, being examined for fingerprints and fibers.