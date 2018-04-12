SPORTS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Weird.

For Houston Rockets captain James Harden, the word has described his style and decision making. He has also embraced the word, telling GQ magazine that it's more of a compliment.

Harden's pursuit for all things weird is the cover story of the venerable men's periodical, released a day after the end of a regular season that saw No. 13 make history for Houston.

With pictures of the Beard in bright, vibrant wardrobe, the GQ piece looks at Harden's drive for success, which is chiefly exhibit in his "fight the machine" mentality. Whether it's continually trying to take down the Golden State Warriors or partnering with candy-maker Trolli, Harden, in the article, is described as using his off-the-wall attitude as a difference-maker.

In the magazine, Harden goes over his pursuit to become the greatest player in the league, how Chris Paul and head coach Mike D'Antoni have impacted his game now, his "maximalist" style, and how his trademark beard affects his personal life.

"I get food in (there) all the time," Harden tells GQ.

Harden's profile heads up the magazine's "Wild Style" issue, chronicling the Beard and "other men who wear it well."

Take a look at Harden's story here.

Social media weighed in on Harden's pictorial, with one teammate in particular saying his wardrobe is a crime against fashion:

