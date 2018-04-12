Man accused of giving 11-year-old relative NyQuil and having sex with her as she slept

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of giving an 11-year-old girl NyQuil and sexually assaulting her as she slept. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is accused of giving an 11-year-old relative NyQuil before sexually assaulting her as she slept at a home in Baytown.

The alleged incident happened in May 2016, when Michael Andrew Gray, who lives in Tennessee, was staying with family members at the home for several months.

Gray is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

According to court documents, Gray was alone with a young family member on the day of the incident.

He allegedly gave the girl the medicine, which made her sleepy.

The 11-year-old told authorities that she woke up in pain to find Gray sexually assaulting her.

The relative also said that Gray tried to get her to touch him inappropriately and told her that if she didn't do it, then she didn't love him.

He also allegedly said he would kill himself if she didn't commit the act.

A warrant for Gray's arrest was issued on March 15, 2018. He is in custody.

On Wednesday, Gray, 53, appeared in court where a protective order was granted. His bail has been set at $40,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsexually assaultBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Astros' limited $11K Fan Ring sells out in a matter of days
Rockets' James Harden covers GQ for his 'wild style'
Show More
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing woman in Clear Lake
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at Chick-fil-A
Mayor unveils renovation plans at iconic Sears site
Couple adopts 10th child and reunites boy with his 2 sisters
More News