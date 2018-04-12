Athletic therapist 16th person to die after hockey team bus crash in Canada

A 16th victim has died after a bus crash that killed members of a Canadian hockey team.

Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons died from her injuries Wednesday.

She was 25 years old.

A memorial outside her family's home in Canada continues to grow, with people adding athletic tape and training supplies.

The team was on its way to a playoff game last week when their bus collided with a semi trailer.

Canadian police are still investigating the crash scene in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.
