A 16th victim has died after a bus crash that killed members of a Canadian hockey team.
Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons died from her injuries Wednesday.
She was 25 years old.
A memorial outside her family's home in Canada continues to grow, with people adding athletic tape and training supplies.
The team was on its way to a playoff game last week when their bus collided with a semi trailer.
Canadian police are still investigating the crash scene in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.
