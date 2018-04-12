A 16th victim has died after a bus crash that killed members of a Canadian hockey team.Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons died from her injuries Wednesday.She was 25 years old.A memorial outside her family's home in Canada continues to grow, with people adding athletic tape and training supplies.The team was on its way to a playoff game last week when their bus collided with a semi trailer.Canadian police are still investigating the crash scene in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.