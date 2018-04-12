Woman questioned after allegedly shooting and killing boyfriend in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the gun has been recovered that a woman used to shoot and kill her boyfriend in north Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is being questioned by police after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Houston.

Police tell ABC13 the man was shot multiple times inside an apartment. Officers found him collapsed on the ground outside the Breckenridge at CityView Apartments on 555 Seminar near Wayforest around 1 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the man and woman, who were dating, lived together at the complex.

Officials believe she was going to leave him and move out of the apartment, but when she broke the news to him, they got into a fight.

Police say she then shot him. "We believe it could be a domestic disturbance, but we'll know more when we question her, get downtown and she decides to talk," said Detective K. Heaverlo with HPD Homicide.


Police recovered the gun that was used in the shooting and bagged it as evidence.

Authorities believe the gun could be stolen.

Detectives say the woman is cooperating. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was self-defense.

No charges have been filed, so far.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Astros' limited $11K Fan Ring sells out in a matter of days
Show More
Rockets' James Harden covers GQ for his 'wild style'
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing woman in Clear Lake
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at Chick-fil-A
Mayor unveils renovation plans at iconic Sears site
More News