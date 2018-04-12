MORE: police tell me man and woman live together. She was going to leave him. Couple got into fight when she broke the news. Detectives say she shot him several times. Self defense? Investigators are trying to figure that out. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/A1MTuvNfiK — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 12, 2018

A woman is being questioned by police after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Houston.Police tell ABC13 the man was shot multiple times inside an apartment. Officers found him collapsed on the ground outside the Breckenridge at CityView Apartments on 555 Seminar near Wayforest around 1 a.m.He was taken to the hospital, where he died.Authorities say the man and woman, who were dating, lived together at the complex.Officials believe she was going to leave him and move out of the apartment, but when she broke the news to him, they got into a fight.Police say she then shot him. "We believe it could be a domestic disturbance, but we'll know more when we question her, get downtown and she decides to talk," said Detective K. Heaverlo with HPD Homicide.Police recovered the gun that was used in the shooting and bagged it as evidence.Authorities believe the gun could be stolen.Detectives say the woman is cooperating. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was self-defense.No charges have been filed, so far.