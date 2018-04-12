STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

What to look for in a travel rewards credit card

EMBED </>More Videos

Travel rewards credit cards can help you keep costs down.

By
Travel costs can really add up. One way to keep expenses down: travel rewards credit cards.

A new study from Nerd Wallet says Americans are missing out on about $22 billion per year in free travel.

How do you benefit from using credit card points to travel?

I tracked down points expert Summer Hull, the woman behind mommypoints.com, to give us tips.

"When you're looking for the right card, you want to look for a few things. One, you want a big sign-up bonus. You can get up to $1,000 when you hit the spending requirement," said Hull.

For example, I found a deal for a Delta Skymiles card. Just for signing up and spending $1,000 in three months, I got 60,000 points. That's $600 of free miles that I used to fly to Los Angeles.

When you sign up for these cards, use them to pay for things you're already spending money on.

"Swipe your purchases on your card from your car insurance, groceries, daycare, and then turn that into miles to travel the world without using cash," said Hull.

But make sure you're not going into debt for points.

"The biggest way we use credit cards in my family is that we treat it like a debit card. It's a credit card, but every month we pay it off," said Hull.

If you do end up paying interest on a rewards credit card from remaining balances, then the rewards you're earning probably aren't worth the interest you're paying.

Also, make sure to look out for annual fees.

If you want to avoid credit cards all together, Hull has a tip for you.

"There are prepaid products that earn miles. A new one is a Mileage Plus Go Card. It's a prepaid card so you owe on it what you want and then you can earn one mile per dollar spent on that card up to 30,000 miles per year," said Hull.

The Mileage Plus Go Card does have a free plan or you can pay $85 per year to earn one point per every dollar you spend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcredit cardsrewardtravel tipsstretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Turn what you buy online into free airline miles
Digital Deal of the Day
FREE FITNESS: Try these apps to up your workout game
GET FIT FAST: Work out at home in less than 20 minutes
More stretch your dollar
TRAVEL
Turn what you buy online into free airline miles
Uber's latest move means your next ride could be on 2 wheels
6 totally unusual roadside attractions on your way to West Texas
TripAdvisor ranks Southwest Airlines as one of the world's best
More Travel
Top Stories
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Astros' limited $11K Fan Ring sells out in a matter of days
Show More
Rockets' James Harden covers GQ for his 'wild style'
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing woman in Clear Lake
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at Chick-fil-A
Mayor unveils renovation plans at iconic Sears site
More News