Houston police are waiting to learn the identity of the woman on a bicycle who was hit and killed along I-45.According to authorities, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, off the south Beltway and the Gulf Freeway.Police say the woman was in the middle of a traffic lane when an SUV hit her. Officials say the driver of the SUV did stop at the scene, and they don't anticipate charges.At this time, officials are waiting for the medical examiner to identify her.